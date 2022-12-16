Sentencing Begins In Police Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson

File photo: Aaron Dean arrives at the 396th District Court for closing arguments on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A psychologist says a former Texas officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 was unsuitable for police work.

Kyle Clayton evaluated Dean in March 2017 after Dean applied for a job with the Fort Worth Police Department. Clayton testified Friday that he found Dean had a “narcissistic personality style” that would have impeded his decision-making skills.

Dean faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday. The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door.