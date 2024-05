An El Paso man will wait a little longer to be sentenced for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. David Rene Arredondo pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting a police officer at the riot.

A sentencing hearing originally scheduled for Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C. was postponed indefinitely. According to federal court records, a new probation report has to be submitted before another sentencing hearing can be scheduled.