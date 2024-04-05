Sentencing Monday For Drunk Driver In Deadly Ambulance Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edcouch man could learn his punishment Monday after being found guilty Friday of killing two people in an ambulance in a violent drunk driving wreck.

39-year-old Mitchell Garcia Trevino was convicted on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter stemming from the head-on crash in Edinburg more than five years ago.

The McAllen Monitor reports that during the week-long trial, prosecutors showed that Trevino had left a party drunk, was speeding on East Monte Cristo Road, and as he tried to pass a vehicle, crashed his Ford F-250 into an oncoming ambulance. An EMS medic and a patient were killed.