Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start its deliberations on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

The sentencing phase continues today in the trial of a former Fort Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter.

Aaron Dean was investigating a suspected burglary when he shot Atatiana Jefferson at her home in 2019. Jefferson’s supporters are disappointed that jurors opted to convict Dean of manslaughter instead of murder.

Dean could face up to 20-years in prison, but because he has no previous felony convictions, he’s eligible for parole.