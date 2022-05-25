Seoul: N Korea Fires Suspected ICBM And 2 Other Missiles

A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. North Korea launched three ballistic missiles toward the sea on Wednesday, its neighbors said, hours after President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to Asia where he reaffirmed U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North's growing nuclear threat. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(AP) — South Korea says one of the three weapons North Korea test-launched into the sea was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. The launches were made hours after President Joe Biden ended an Asian trip where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of North Korea’s nuclear treat.

North Korea in March had ended a years-long moratorium on launching ICBMs. Its intent is to develop nuclear-armed missiles that can reach the American homeland. South Korea’s government said one missile was an ICBM and the other two were shorter-range ballistic missiles.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries fired two surface-to-surface missiles in response to demonstrate the allies’ striking capabilities,