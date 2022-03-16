Seoul: North Korean Missile Exploded In Air In Failed Launch

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

(AP) — South Korea’s military says a North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded in midair in an apparent failed launch.

The launch on Wednesday was detected amid speculation that the North could soon launch its longest-range missile in the most significant provocation since 2017. Details of the missile explosion aren’t immediately known. It was the 10th such weapons test this year and shows North Korea is determined to press ahead on its push to modernize its weapons arsenal and pressure its rivals.

Experts say past failures still have moved North Korea closer to its goal of having a viable nuclear arsenal that could threaten the American homeland.