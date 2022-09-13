Seoul Says N. Korea Will Self-Destruct If It Uses Nukes

(AP) — South Korea has warned North Korea’s government that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.” It says recent legislation in North Korea allowing the preemptive use of its bombs would only prompt Seoul and Washington to bolster their joint military capabilities.

The rhetoric from Seoul risks angering North Korea and could further deepen animosities between the rivals. South Korea has typically shunned harsh language to avoid tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that South Korea will sharply boost its own preemptive attack plans, missile defense and massive retaliation capabilities while seeking a greater U.S. security commitment.