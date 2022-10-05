Seoul’s Reprisal Blows Up After North Korean Missile Success

In am image taken from video, flames and smoke rise from a military airbase Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Gangnueng, South Korea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile. (Kim Hee Soo via AP)

(AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.