‘Serial’ Case: Prosecutors Move To Vacate Syed’s Conviction

FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore. Baltimore prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to vacate Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial". (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

(AP) — Baltimore prosecutors have asked a judge to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby filed a motion in circuit court Wednesday that a nearly yearlong investigation found new evidence, including information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cellphone tower data. Prosecutors said they weren’t asserting that Syed is innocent, but they lacked confidence “in the integrity of the conviction” and recommended he be released on his own recognizance or bail. Syed has maintained for decades that he never killed his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.