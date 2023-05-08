Serial Vehicle Burglar In Custody

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A serial auto burglar is behind bars in Edinburg. 22-year-old Julio Cesar Vela is facing 27 counts of vehicle burglary stemming from a string of them that targeted vehicles in neighborhoods along South McColl Road between Wisconsin and Freddy Gonzalez. The first rash of auto burglaries occurred in late January.

Edinburg police responded to the area again in late March, and then again in early April when more than a dozen vehicles were burglarized. This time, the suspect also stole a vehicle. It was spotted by San Juan police, resulting in Vela’s arrest.

Vela was then linked to more than two dozen vehicle burglaries in Edinburg following a joint investigation by Edinburg police and the South Texas Auto Theft Task Force.