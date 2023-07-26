Settlement Reached Over Abuse Of Pandemic-Related Curfews In Progreso

The city of Progreso has settled a lawsuit over its abuse of early pandemic-related curfews to boost city revenue. The city had been sued by the Texas Civil Rights Project on behalf of an 18-year-old resident who’d been accused of violating Hidalgo County’s “Shelter At Home” order that was enacted in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The teenager claimed he was wrongly pulled over by Progreso police for driving after curfew hours and ordered to pay the fine. It turns out Progreso police conducted questionable traffic stops on more than 80 people in just two months.

The McAllen Monitor reports that under the settlement, Progreso must pay damages to the teenager, identify all others who have outstanding fines, and dismiss all active cases related to the pandemic curfew arrests.