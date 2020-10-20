SETX Cop Killed Following Shooting Involving Domestic Violence Suspect

A Southeast Texas police officer is dead following a shooting involving a domestic violence suspect. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says Sergeant died after bullets hit him multiple times Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Holly Hall near El Prio.

Acevedo says Preston was talking with the estranged wife of Elmer Manzano when the 51-year-old opened fire. Acevedo says Preston’s death is a huge loss to the department because he was a 40-year veteran. Manzano is also hospitalized with a gunshot wound and is expected to be charged with murder.

A second officer, Officer Courtney Waller, was also wounded but should survive. Acevedo says Manzano has a criminal history involving domestic abuse.