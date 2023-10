A political action committee in Texas is under fire for a weekend meeting with an alleged white supremacist. Nick Fuentes was seen at the office of former Republican State Representative Jonathan Stickland, who heads the Defend Texas Liberty PAC.

In a statement, House Speaker Dade Phelan is now demanding that elected officials return money they received from the group. Defend Texas Liberty has donated nearly 15-million dollars to ultraconservative candidates over the last two years.