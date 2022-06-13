Seven Texans ID’d In Patriot Front Arrests

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

Seven Texans are being identified as part of the Patriot Front arrests in Idaho. Graham Whitson, Robert Whitted, Josiah Buster, and Connor Moran were captured Saturday after police say they planned to riot at a pride event.

Court documents say Kieran Morris, Thomas Rousseau, and Steven Tucker are also locked up. Rousseau is believed to be the leader of the group. They’re expected to appear in court today.

The Patriot Front is considered a white supremacist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.