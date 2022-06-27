Several Cameron County Employees Test Positive For COVID

Cameron County officials are asking residents to do their business with the county online after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

County Judge Eddie Trevino, Junior announced late last week that 15 county employees have tested positive for the virus, including staff members at the Sheriff’s Office and the elections department. He suggested using the county’s website for any transactions that do not require in-person contact.

The CDC reported last week that Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties were now showing high rates of COVID transmission.