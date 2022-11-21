NATIONAL

Several Injured When SUV Crashes Into Front Of Apple Store

Emergency workers aid injured shoppers after an SUV drove into an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. Several people were injured in the incident, according to authorities. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP) BOSTON OUT

(AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people. A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. At least five people were reported hurt. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

 

