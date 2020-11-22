Several Major Retailers To Remain Closed On Thanksgiving

Coronavirus concerns are keeping several major retailers closed on Thanksgiving. Apple, Best Buy, Costco, Ikea, Target and Walmart are among dozens of stores that will not open on the holiday but will be ready for business for Black Friday.

Some retailers are encouraging more online sales. Some online sales entitled Black Friday have been in place already since earlier this month. USA Today reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a high COVID-19 risk situation people should avoid is inside a crowded store the day of or the day after Thanksgiving.