Several More Cases Of The U.K. Variant Of The Coronavirus Detected In The Valley

A total of 9 more cases of the more contagious U.K. variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley. The additional spread was confirmed by the Texas Department of Health Services, which added 5 residents of Cameron County were infected by the U.K. strain along with 4 residents of Hidalgo County. That’s in addition to the initial 4 cases confirmed earlier this month.

The department’s medical director for the Valley region, Dr. Emilie Prot, says the latest U.K. variants were detected in positive coronavirus tests taken weeks ago, and she expects there will be more cases showing up in the weeks ahead because of the additional time it takes to detect the mutant strain.