TEXAS

Several Texas Dems In D.C. Test Positive For COVID-19

By 121 views
0
Democratic Texas State Rep. Chris Turner, left, from Grand Prairie, speaks during a news conference with other Texas Democrats, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Several Texas House Democrats who traveled to the nation’s capitol have tested positive for COVID-19.  Five legislators have contracted the virus since Democratic lawmakers left Austin for Washington, D.C. last week to deny a vote on GOP-backed election reforms.  Representatives Celia Israel of Austin and Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio confirmed they tested positive for COVID, while the other three remain unknown. The Texas Tribune reports all five are fully vaccinated, and are only experiencing mild symptoms if any at all.

City Of Laredo Suing DHS To Prevent Transport Of More RGV Migrants

Previous article

Border Patrol Taking Threat From Smugglers Seriously

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS