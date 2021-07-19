Several Texas Dems In D.C. Test Positive For COVID-19

Several Texas House Democrats who traveled to the nation’s capitol have tested positive for COVID-19. Five legislators have contracted the virus since Democratic lawmakers left Austin for Washington, D.C. last week to deny a vote on GOP-backed election reforms. Representatives Celia Israel of Austin and Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio confirmed they tested positive for COVID, while the other three remain unknown. The Texas Tribune reports all five are fully vaccinated, and are only experiencing mild symptoms if any at all.