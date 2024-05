Excessive Heat Warnings are in place across Texas. Temperatures are expected to soar close to 100 degrees today and remain high through Monday. Maximum Heat Indexes will go into the triple digits, as humidity makes the actual temperatures feel hotter.

Warnings have been issued for Travis, Caldwell, Hays, Fayette, Bastrop and Lee Counties, among others. Areas around Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth will also see extreme heat, as many counties reach their highest temperatures so far this year.