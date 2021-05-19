Severe Storms Pound The Valley, Leaving Flooded Roads And Power Outages

Several hours of drenching rains starting at around dawn Wednesday morning put nearly all of the Rio Grande Valley under a flash flood warning at one point.

The strong thunderstorms first hit Starr County with heavy downpours, lightning, and high winds, and kept their strength as they swept slowly through the metro areas of southern Hidalgo and Cameron counties over the course of about 6 hours. The storms triggered several tornado warnings in Starr and Willacy counties.

The rains have left numerous roads, streets, and intersections flooded and impassable across the region. An estimated 14,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. So far, no reports of major damage or injuries.