Severe Storms Pummel South After 7 Hurt In Arkansas Tornado

A house on Summer Street, just north of Winter Street, in Jackson, Miss., was heavily damaged by a downed tree during severe weather that moved through the city Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds are racing across the Deep South, leaving scattered damages to buildings and homes in their path.

The storm front spans several states and has been blamed for spinning off at least two confirmed tornadoes earlier Wednesday that left injuries elsewhere. High winds overturned semitrailers in Louisiana, toppled large trees in Mississippi and damaged a hotel in downtown Nashville. Senate lawmakers in Mississippi briefly suspended work when weather sirens blasted during a tornado warning Wednesday.

Elsewhere, a warehouse roof collapsed as the storms moved through Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis. But police said the warehouse had been evacuated and no injuries were reported there.