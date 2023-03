Debris flies through the air as howling winds accompanied by a line of storms approach the old Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on March 2, 2023. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

North Texas residents are cleaning up after severe storms swept through the area on Thursday. Powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines. The school districts of Frisco, McKinney and Weatherford announced they will be closed today due to power outages. Hail fell throughout the region.

A tornado watch was in effect for most of DFW through the evening hours until the heavy weather cleared out. Possible tornadoes were spotted in the Hopkins County community of Pickton and in Weatherford.