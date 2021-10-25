Severe Weather Forecast Across Much Of U.S.

Forecasters are warning of a possible autumn nor’easter on the East Coast. Extreme winds and heavy rains could hit from southern New Jersey to northern Massachusetts Tuesday into Wednesday.

Flood and flash flood watches are in effect. This comes just as the first major rainstorm of the season rolls through California. Southern California is getting slammed after what’s known as a bomb cyclone hit the northern part of the state Sunday.

There’s also a threat of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds across parts of Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Arkansas with a strong possibility of tornadoes from St. Louis to Springfield, Missouri.