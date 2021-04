Parts of the country are cleaning up after severe flooding and tornadoes left a trail of destruction Wednesday. There was damage in parts of Oklahoma and Missouri as heavy rains drenched the region. There was also flooding in the Texas panhandle and parts of Arkansas.

Tornadoes damaged buildings in Oklahoma but their were no reports of injuries. The storm system, which a day earlier brought twisters and large hail to eastern Colorado, is expected to move today across Texas to the Ohio Valley.