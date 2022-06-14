Severe Western Drought Getting More Attention In Congress

Congress is looking into what can be done about the severe Western drought. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin opened a hearing and called low water levels in some key reservoirs “incredibly alarming.” He cited Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

Manchin said severe droughts have spillover effects, including raging wildfires. Wyoming Republican John Barrasso talked about the effects of severe droughts on ranchers, farmers and national parks.

A panel of experts said solutions must include more and smarter water conservation, along with capturing and recycling wastewater.