Sex Assault Charge Leveled Against McAllen High School Basketball Player

A top basketball player for McAllen High School is free on bond after being arrested for sexual assault.

17-year-old Darren Manriquez was arrested Tuesday, arraigned, then released from jail on a $10,000 bond. Manriquez is accused of sexually assaulting a classmate.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies had been called to a home in Edinburg the night of February 6th. Officials say the mother of the apparent victim named Manriquez as the attacker and that other people provided enough evidence for authorities to obtain an arrest warrant.

Manriquez was the leading scorer for the McAllen High Bulldogs this season in leading the team to the District 31-5A co-championship.