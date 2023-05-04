Sex Offender Fatally Shot 6, Then Killed Self, Official Says

An Oklahoma sex offender who was released early from prison shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed Wednesday as concerns grew about why he was free in the first place. The discovery of the bodies Monday near Jesse McFadden’s home came on the very day that he was to stand trial on charges that he solicited nude images from a teen while he was imprisoned for rape. McFadden had been sentenced to 20 years in 2003 in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old and was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing the new charges.