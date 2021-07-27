Sex Offender Tries To Sponsor Illegal Unaccompanied Minor

Border agents say they thwarted an attempt by a sex offender to sponsor an illegal unaccompanied minor.

On Monday Valley Central reported a 16-year old immigrant female provided sponsorship contact information for a family friend. Agents contacted the man but say his information didn’t match entirely with hers.

Further scrutiny of the man’s background revealed he is a registered sex offender in Oroville, California. RGV Border Sector chief agent Brian Hastings says the girl was not handed off to the man and is safe from harm.