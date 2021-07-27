LOCAL

Sex Offender Tries To Sponsor Illegal Unaccompanied Minor

By 90 views
0

Border agents say they thwarted an attempt by a sex offender to sponsor an illegal unaccompanied minor.

On Monday Valley Central reported a 16-year old immigrant female provided sponsorship contact information for a family friend. Agents contacted the man but say his information didn’t match entirely with hers.

Further scrutiny of the man’s background revealed he is a registered sex offender in Oroville, California. RGV Border Sector chief agent Brian Hastings says the girl was not handed off to the man and is safe from harm.

Kristi Noem Visits Border, Visits SD Troops Helping Border Agents

Previous article

Farms Want Feds To Pay For Immigrant Damage

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL