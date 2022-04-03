Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Complaints As COVID Cases Rise

Workers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Beijing. COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising as millions remain isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian “zero tolerance” approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions. Health officials on Sunday reported 438 confirmed cases, along with 7,788 asymptomatic ones. The northeastern province of Jilin posted a combined 4,455 cases. Shanghai with its 26 million people last week began a two-stage lockdown but those in the eastern section who were promised to leave their homes continue to be confined. They complain about deliveries of food, medications and health services. Videos and sound recordings from residents say medical advice has been ignored in favor of political expediency.