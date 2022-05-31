Shanghai Moves Toward Ending 2-Month COVID-19 Lockdown

Two women chat as residents line up for mass COVID test, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

(AP) — Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes.

Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China and schools will partially reopen. Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will reopen gradually at no more than 75% of their capacity.

Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.