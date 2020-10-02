NATIONAL

Shares, Oil Prices Sink After Trump Tests Positive For Virus

By 21 views
0
A woman rides a bicycle past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. U.S. stock futures and Asian shares have fallen after U.S. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus. The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials dropped nearly 2% but were trading 1.2% lower several hours later. Oil prices tumbled about 3%. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading Friday following an all day outage due to a technical failure.

 

Trump Joins Growing List Of Virus-Infected World Leaders

Previous article

Rate Of New Coronavirus Infections Slowing In The Valley

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL