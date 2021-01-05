Sharpton: Firing Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Is Not Enough

(AP) — As light snow fell around the church, Andre Hill’s family, friends and strangers angry about his death walked into a Columbus church to honor his life.
Inside the church on Tuesday morning, a photo of Hill, 47, surrounded by the faces of Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and the other Black people killed by authorities in recent years leaned against the stage next to his open casket.
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered Hill’s eulogy. Columbus has been shaken by the December killings of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Hill by a Columbus police officer.