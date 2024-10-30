Sharyland High Schools Reprimanded Over Apparent Marching Band Rules Violations

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Sharyland High and Sharyland Pioneer High Schools are being reprimanded for allegedly violating UIL rules that govern marching bands.

The UIL Region 15 Executive Committee handed down the reprimand after an emergency meeting Tuesday in which the two schools were accused of violating student marching band practice rules ahead of the Area G Marching Band Contest in Mercedes last weekend.

The accusations came from the principal of Brownsville’s Porter Early College High School, Mary Solis, who claimed the students were pulled out of class to practice, and that they practiced for more than an hour during a school day. But Sharyland schools Superintendent Elaine Howard argued that the UIL rules only discourage those actions and doesn’t strictly prohibit them.

The committee upheld the complaint but did not disclose how the Sharyland schools were reprimanded.