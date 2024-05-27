Sharyland Water Supply Surveying To Find Lead Pipes

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Sharyland Water Supply Corporation is asking its customers to answer a couple of questions about the age of, and type of plumbing in, their homes. It’s the first step in getting a lead-free water supply. The results will be used to create an inventory, and will be turned over to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Sharyland Water Supply says it plans to ask for EPA funds to replace any lead pipes that exist in people’s homes. If your home was built in 1986 and before, there’s a higher chance it will have lead pipes.

The company says customers can fill out a survey on its webpage or at its office. Sharyland Water Supply services rural customers in the McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg areas.