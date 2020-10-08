‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana Braces Itself For Hurricane Delta

(AP) — Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane that hit less than two months ago are bracing themselves for another blow — this time from Hurricane Delta. The 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was expected to blow ashore on Friday with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph). Forecasts placed most of Louisiana within Delta’s path, including the southwest area of the state around Lake Charles, where in late August Category 4 Hurricane Laura ripped houses from their foundations, peeled off roofs and tore trailers in half.