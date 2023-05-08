TEXAS

Shell: Fire That Reignited At Texas Plant Is Extinguished

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
A fire burns at a Shell chemical facility in Deer Park, Friday, May 5, 2023, east of Houston. A chemical plant in the Houston area has caught fire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Shell says a fire at its Houston area petrochemical plant is finally extinguished. Crews had been battling the fire at the facility in Deer Park on and off since it began Friday afternoon.

Shell announced Saturday that the fire was extinguished then said several hours later it had reignited. On Monday, Shell said the fire was finally put out Sunday night. Nine workers were sent to a hospital but later released.

Shell says a protective barrier will prevent any chemical products from running into the nearby Houston Ship Channel. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Victims In Deadly Vehicle Wreck In Weslaco Indentified

Previous article

Serial Vehicle Burglar In Custody

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS