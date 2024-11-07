Shelley Luther, Jailed For Defying COVID Shutdown, Wins Texas House Seat

A former Dallas salon owner who went to jail for reopening her business during the pandemic is on her way to the Texas House. Shelley Luther defeated Democrat Tiffany Drake in a landslide on Tuesday night to win the Texas House District 62 seat.

A Dallas County judge jailed and fined Luther for civil and criminal contempt of court after she reopened her North Dallas salon, defying a county shutdown. Luther ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2020 and the House in 2022. District 62 covers Delta, Fannin, Franklin, and Grayson Counties.