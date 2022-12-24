Shells Pummel Ukraine’s Kherson; 10 Dead, 55 Wounded

(AP) — Russian shells have killed at least 10 people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted photos of the wreckage, showing cars on fire, bodies on the street and building windows blown out. Russian forces abandoned Kherson last month.

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks since early October, much of it targeting the energy infrastructure in a bid to cut electricity and heating services as the freezing winter advances. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Ukraine’s army reclaimed the city in November.