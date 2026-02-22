A police officer stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, on a road in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Alejandra Leyva)

Americans in parts of Mexico are being urged to shelter in place following widespread clashes this afternoon among drug cartels. The areas affected include the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. It comes as Mexican security forces killed cartel leader known as “El Mencho” in a major military operation, prompting widespread fighting among the various drug cartels in Mexico. Roadblocks are up in many areas and several airports along the Mexican Pacific Coast. The airports in both Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta are reporting flight cancellations and disruptions because of the unrest. Local authorities in places like Guadalajara have also heightened security and officials are urging residents and visitors to stay indoors.