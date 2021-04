GOP Congressman Tony Gonzales is visiting a shelter for migrant kids in San Antonio today where there are allegations of sexual abuse. Two Texas agencies received reports this week that some of the 16-hundred teens housed by the federal government at the Freeman Coliseum had been sexually abused.

This comes as the flood of unaccompanied kids at the border grows. The Border Patrol caught nearly 19-thousand in March, which is a 100-percent increase over February.