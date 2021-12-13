TEXAS

Sheriff: 1 Dead, 13 Injured In Shooting At Vigil In Texas

(AP) — A sheriff says one person has died and 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened Sunday evening when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. The sheriff says three of the wounded were taken to a hospital by helicopter. One of the injured was believed to be a young child. Officers were later called to the medical center where some of the wounded were taken because the sheriff says a “disturbance” broke out there. No suspect description or arrests for the shooting have been announced.

