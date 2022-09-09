Sheriff: 3 Children Among Victims Shot To Death In Maryland

(AP) — Maryland authorities say three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in the home Friday after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore.