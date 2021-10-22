Sheriff: Baldwin Fired Prop Gun On Movie Set, Killing Woman

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — Authorities say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer. The director of the Western being filmed was wounded. Authorities are investigating. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the set of “Rust” in the desert. A Baldwin spokesperson said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks, though a charge without a metal projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance. A Sheriff’s spokesman said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears but attempts to get comment were unsuccessful.