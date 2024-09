The number of homicides in Bexar County so far in 2024 already tops the number in each of the past two years.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said there have been 15 homicides in Bexar County this year, compared to 14 for the whole year in both 2023 and 2022. He said the latest murder in the county happened on Saturday afternoon when a woman stabbed her mother to death in west Bexar County.