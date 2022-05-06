Sheriff: Car Linked To Alabama Escapee, Jail Worker Found

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence, Ala.. The inmate is also missing. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP)–Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for the pair. Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.