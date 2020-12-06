Sheriff: Defiant NYC Bar Owner Struck Deputy With His Car

Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Presti, who was providing indoor service in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, was arrested after a sting in which plainclothes officers went inside and ordered food and beverages. (Steve White via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in New York City say the co-owner of a bar that was defying coronavirus restrictions was arrested early Sunday after running over a deputy with his car. Sheriff Joseph Fucito says 34-year-old Danny Presti ran from Mac’s Public House after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment. Presti is accused of getting into a car, running over a deputy and not stopping even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Charges against Presti are pending. An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar’s owners.