Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White have been taken into custody in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals. In Indiana, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Vicky White shot herself after the chase and suffered serious injuries.

The two had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.