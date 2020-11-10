Sheriff Guerra Contracts Coronavirus

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is acknowledging he has contracted the coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Guerra said he started feeling feverish this past weekend and tested positive for COVID-19. He says his symptoms have been mild and is feeling better. He added he’s staying isolated and working from home, and that sheriff’s office operations are continuing as normal.

Guerra said he thought he was taking all of the recommended health and safety measures, and is urging everyone to use extreme caution to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus.