Sheriff Guerra Hospitalized For COVID-19

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is continuing to recovering from a bout with COVID-19 that put him in the hospital.

Guerra had posted on Facebook three weekends ago that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and he described his symptoms as mild. But Channel 5 News reports Guerra began to have trouble breathing several days later and he was admitted to the hospital last Thursday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Guerra says he is undergoing treatment and receiving therapeutics for COVID-19, and is feeling better. He also urged everyone to not take the virus lightly and to take every recommended measure to avoid contracting it – and for Thanksgiving, to not gather with relatives who live outside your home.